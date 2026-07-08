Disney Rebooting 'The Cheetah Girls' With Members of Original Cast

Disney will soon take a turn toward nostalgia with the revival of The Cheetah Girls franchise.
According to Variety, upcoming movie The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen has been greenlit for both Disney Channel and Disney+. Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who played as Cheetah Girls members Galleria and Chanel, are among the returning original cast members.
The Cheetah Girls franchise began with the 2003 titular film based on the book series written by author Deborah Gregory. The Cheetah Girls was succeeded by its 2006 sequel The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World.
Joining original cast members—including special appearances from Sabrina Bryan, who played Cheetah Girls member Dorinda—is Leah Sava Jeffries, who’s best known for her work in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The 16-year-old has been cast as Faith, the daughter of Raven-Symoné's character Galleria, while the members of the new Cheetah Girls are Carmen Sanchez as Dior, Kaileen Chang as Ruby, and Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn.
The film will see the original Cheetah Girls along with Faith and her three friends head to Africa to volunteer for a sanctuary.
“Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls,” the logline reads.
Production is set to begin in South Africa later this month.