Disney Rebooting 'The Cheetah Girls' With Members of Original Cast

Disney will soon take a turn toward nostalgia with the revival of The Cheetah Girls franchise.

According to Variety, upcoming movie The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen has been greenlit for both Disney Channel and Disney+. Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who played as Cheetah Girls members Galleria and Chanel, are among the returning original cast members.

The Cheetah Girls franchise began with the 2003 titular film based on the book series written by author Deborah Gregory. The Cheetah Girls was succeeded by its 2006 sequel The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World.