Pop Culture

BendDaDonnn Tased and Arrested Outside Texas A&M Bar Hours After Aggies Sideline Cameo

The streamer was charged with evading arrest or detention and given a $7,000 bond.

Bendadonnn and a group of Texas A&M football players and staff celebrate on the field, smiling and embracing each other under stadium lights.
(Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • BenDaDonnn, the Miami livestreamer whose real name is Benius Beard, was tased and arrested outside a bar in the Northgate district near Texas A&M hours after appearing on the Aggies' sideline.
  • College Station police say officers were clearing patrons from the roadway when Beard refused commands and tried to get away, prompting an officer to deploy a less-lethal tool.
  • Kenny Carter, identified by police as Beard's security guard, was arrested on an Interference with Public Duties charge after allegedly shoving an officer, and both men's cases remain open in Brazos County.
  • Beard had drawn attention earlier that night when Texas A&M Football's X account embraced his sideline cameo and he attempted to enter the locker room at halftime before coach Elko removed him.

BenDaDonnn’s night in College Station took a dramatic turn just hours after he was hanging out on the Texas A&M sideline.

The streamer, whose real name is Benius Beard, was arrested early Sunday after an encounter with police outside a bar in the Northgate entertainment district near the Texas A&M campus, according to TMZ. The 34-year-old was booked into the Brazos County jail on a charge of evading arrest or detention, with his bond set at $7,000.

College Station police said officers were attempting to clear people from the roadway when they encountered a group that allegedly refused to follow their instructions.

When officers attempted to detain Beard, a man who identified himself as the streamer’s security guard allegedly intervened by knocking an officer’s hands away and pushing another officer to the ground.

Police said Beard then attempted to get away, prompting an officer to “deploy a less-lethal tool in an attempt to gain compliance.” Video circulating on social media shows Beard being tased during the encounter.

The man identified by police as Beard’s security guard, 29-year-old Kenny Carter of Lithonia, Georgia, was also arrested. Carter was charged with interference with public duties and given a $4,000 bond.

Police said the situation remained tense after the arrests, alleging that a large group surrounding Beard and Carter moved toward officers at a staging area and had to be repeatedly ordered to back away.

Only hours earlier, Beard was enjoying a much different reception in College Station.

He appeared on the Texas A&M sideline during the Aggies’ game against Arkansas, with the school’s football account posting, “Aggie Football is @BenDaDonnn and @nicknayersina approved.”

Beard also attempted to follow the team into the locker room at halftime while cameras were rolling before head coach Mike Elko removed him.

The Miami-based streamer, comedian and rapper has built an online following through livestreams and collaborations with athletes and entertainers, including several viral moments involving Drake.

His evading arrest or detention case remains pending in Brazos County, while Carter’s interference case is also open.

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