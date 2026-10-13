Style

Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Goes 'En Pointe' With Winter Collection

The special holiday collection includes an eyeshadow palette, blush palette, and glossy balm.

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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande goes from Petal to perfection in her new holiday collection release for r.e.m. beauty.

Ahead of the winter season, the Grande-founded beauty brand has launched the ‘En Pointe Holiday Collection,’ which features the rosy Prima Palette eyeshadow set, Satin Slumber Sleep Mask, and Gloss Barre Mini Glossy Balm Set, fitting for recreations of the actress-singer’s Wicked or onstage looks. Each item has a luminous and dewy finish that compliments the elegance of Grande’s latest album, Petal, which was released in July.

Last month, Grande concluded The Eternal Sunshine Tour after 41 shows, grossing $107.9 million in box office sales.

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