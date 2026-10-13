Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Goes 'En Pointe' With Winter Collection

Ariana Grande goes from Petal to perfection in her new holiday collection release for r.e.m. beauty.

Ahead of the winter season, the Grande-founded beauty brand has launched the ‘En Pointe Holiday Collection,’ which features the rosy Prima Palette eyeshadow set, Satin Slumber Sleep Mask, and Gloss Barre Mini Glossy Balm Set, fitting for recreations of the actress-singer’s Wicked or onstage looks. Each item has a luminous and dewy finish that compliments the elegance of Grande’s latest album, Petal, which was released in July.