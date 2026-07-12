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Ariana Grande Has One of Summer’s Priciest Pop Tours at Nearly $1,000 a Ticket

Brooklyn is about to get five nights of eternal sunshine. The forecast calls for whistle notes, bunny ears and a serious chance of credit-card damage.

Ariana Grande at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ariana Grande begins a five-show run at Barclays Center on Monday, July 13, bringing her Eternal Sunshine Tour to New York for dates through July 19. It’s her first headlining tour since 2019, and fans are apparently making up for lost time with money.

According to SeatGeek’s Summer Concert Report, Grande’s tour has the highest average resale ticket price among qualifying summer tours on its marketplace — at a whopping $953.

That doesn’t mean every seat runs nearly a grand. Ahead of the Brooklyn opener, get-in prices were hovering in the $400 range, a relative bargain next to premium seats climbing into the thousands.

Over on Reddit, Arianators are wrestling with where devotion ends and financial common sense begins. “I’m not going into debt to see any artist,” wrote one fan who said they had attended every previous Grande tour. Another remembered paying roughly $200 after taxes to see the Sweetener World Tour in 2019 and said today’s prices left them “baffled.”

Those prices are what happens when a compact, sold-out tour meets more than six years of pent-up demand. Grande is visiting just 10 cities on the entire run, and every stop sold out, according to Rolling Stone. Fans who missed the original sale are now competing for whatever lands on the resale market.

The "Thank U, Next" singer hasn’t given them much reason to assume another chance is coming soon, either. Speaking to Amy Poehler on her podcast Good Hang last November, she called the run “one last hurrah” and said another might not happen for a “long, long, long, long time.”

Grande isn’t the only artist turning a long absence into one of summer’s hottest tickets. Across the East River, Madison Square Garden is becoming comeback central.

Bon Jovi kicked off a nine-show Garden run on July 7, playing the band’s first full concert in nearly half a decade after frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery. “I haven’t heard the roar of a crowd in four years,” he told the audience on opening night.

Rush arrives next, beginning a four-show MSG run on July 28 as part of the band’s first tour since 2015. Harry Styles will follow in August, settling into the arena for 30 shows after wrapping a record-setting 12-night run at Wembley Stadium.

BTS is drawing the same kind of feverish demand. The group packed roughly 62,000 fans into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6 for the first of two sold-out London shows, marking its first U.K. appearances in seven years after all seven members completed mandatory military service.

And in Las Vegas, nostalgia has practically moved into Sphere.

Backstreet Boys return July 16 for six more shows after their Into the Millennium residency sold out 35 performances and drew more than 575,000 fans. No Doubt had just cleared out the same venue weeks earlier, wrapping an 18-night run that marked the band's first extended stint on stage in nearly 14 years.

All those years of waiting are showing up in the prices.

SeatGeek found that returning artists are commanding roughly a 50 percent resale premium over today's biggest active touring acts. Turns out, absence doesn't just make the heart grow fonder. It makes the resale price climb, too.

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