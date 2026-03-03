Streetwear was not a multi-billion dollar industry when Luis Pulido got on the scene. It was a niche community championed by various subcultures like skate, surf, graffiti, and hip-hop. Some pioneers, like Stüssy, evolved with the ebbs and flows of fashion to remain relevant to this day. Others faded away. But as Gen Z and Gen Alpha continue to look towards the ‘90s and 2000s for style inspiration, it has reopened a gateway for some of these pioneering brands to revive themselves in the market.
Enter GAT (Give And Take). Founded by Pulido in 1989 and originally named Gypsies and Thieves, the brand was a pioneer in Los Angeles’ streetwear scene during with its bold graphic T-shirts and gigantic jeans, rivaling JNCOs.
Now, GAT has returned to the market to reintroduce its denim pants, which are available now on Complex.
When did GAT start?
Pulido grew up in his father’s sewing and cutting factories in downtown Los Angeles. He also attended surf trade shows in Long Beach. These experiences gave him a glimpse into what it took to engineer and promote garments from an early age.
After high school, he began to design flyers for his band and others like the Ramones, Social Distortion, TSOL, and the Adolescents, and the artwork became more popular than the music he was making. It inspired an artistic shift. In 1989, GAT was born.
Which brands inspired GAT?
GAT was most heavily influenced by Stüssy and Vision Street Wear. At the time, the pool of streetwear brands was much smaller. Those two were at the forefront of the LA scene, championing surfing and skateboarding, respectively.
Which subcultures supported GAT?
Although GAT was never labeled as a skate brand, it still carved out a place for itself in the skate community.
“Skaters are forward-thinking and don’t like being labeled. I think they gravitated toward us because of the silhouettes, the raw denim, and the organic palette,” Pulido tells Complex.
The rave scene was another heavy supporter. “For me, it’s always been about the music,” says Pulido. “Being immersed in that downtown scene naturally influenced our collections, and that energy resonated with ravers.”
What is GAT’s signature item?
GAT’s most popular pieces are its ultra baggy, raw denim jeans. The silhouette is like a workwear pant on steroids. Each pair stands out further through the attention to small details like custom rivets, labels, hidden stash pockets, and original artwork like tribal patterns and cartoon rabbits.
“Watching my dad manufacture Guess jeans taught me about durability and construction,” says Pulido. “We had access to beautiful raw denim at a time when everyone else was over–stone-washing their jeans.”
GAT’s jeans were also manufactured two sizes up, which younger customers appreciated. “Kids could show their moms they were wearing the ‘right size,’ but really, they were two sizes bigger,” he says. “It became part of a kid’s identity. It wasn’t just denim. It was self-expression.”
GAT’s resurgence
In 2026, GAT is poised for a comeback through its assortment of baggy jeans. But the brand’s latest act isn’t just about bringing back all of the pieces from its archive. “Keep it moving,” says Pulido. “Kids want their own thing.”
Instead, GAT is using its established DNA from decade’s past to create something new that still acts as an homage to the original. It’s about bridging the gap between two distinct eras.
“I approached the revival as if I had never stopped,” said Pulido. “20 years from now, I hope someone discovers something in a vintage store and feels like they found something timeless.”