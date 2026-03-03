Streetwear was not a multi-billion dollar industry when Luis Pulido got on the scene. It was a niche community championed by various subcultures like skate, surf, graffiti, and hip-hop. Some pioneers, like Stüssy, evolved with the ebbs and flows of fashion to remain relevant to this day. Others faded away. But as Gen Z and Gen Alpha continue to look towards the ‘90s and 2000s for style inspiration, it has reopened a gateway for some of these pioneering brands to revive themselves in the market.

Enter GAT (Give And Take). Founded by Pulido in 1989 and originally named Gypsies and Thieves, the brand was a pioneer in Los Angeles’ streetwear scene during with its bold graphic T-shirts and gigantic jeans, rivaling JNCOs.

Now, GAT has returned to the market to reintroduce its denim pants, which are available now on Complex.