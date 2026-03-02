We Are Righteous Child of God Zip Up in Black and Apricot: How to Buy

We Are Righteous has released its Child of God Zip Up, now available on Complex in black and apricot colorways. We Are Righteous was founded to disrupt mainstream fashion with a message of righteousness, bringing together a community under a shared vision of hope, courage, and purpose. Each piece is designed to be both stylish and meaningful, embodying the belief that faith and culture can intersect powerfully.

The Child of God Zip Up is made from premium French terry cotton and delivers a lived-in aesthetic with a statement message. The zip-up is available in two colorways: a warm apricot and a classic black, both featuring the Child of God graphic.

Where to shop the We Are Righteous Child of God Zip Up in Black and Apricot

If you’re ready to add the Child of God Zip Up to your collection, shop We Are Righteous on Complex.