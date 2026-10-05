Complex's Bree Walker hops behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry to drive Hugo Mendoza around downtown New York as he retraces the path of his own "Road to Bloom." Along the way, they hit the former Stüssy store to recap a legendary sidewalk barbecue before driving to Scarr's Pizza, then popping the trunk so Walker can give Mendoza his flowers.
Style
Bree Walker Gives Awake NY Brand Director Hugo Mendoza His Flowers | Road to Bloom
Presented By
Toyota
Related Stories
Style
Nick Holiday and Clayborne Bujorian's 'Heard!?' Complex NY Pop-Up f/ Free Timberlands: What to Know
The pop-up, hitting Complex NY this weekend, doubles as a performance.
Trace William Cowen81 days ago
Pop Culture
IShowSpeed Buys $11M Miami Warehouse for New Content Studio
The streamer bought an industrial building near West Little River, just blocks from where he went viral for jumping over two cars in 2024.
Brendan Frederick70 days ago
Style
BAPE Opens San Francisco Flagship, Taps Marshawn Lynch for Free Block Party
The iconic streetwear brand is celebrating its new flagship store with a free party.
Joe Price50 days ago