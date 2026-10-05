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Bree Walker Gives Awake NY Brand Director Hugo Mendoza His Flowers | Road to Bloom

Toyota

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Toyota

Complex's Bree Walker hops behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry to drive Hugo Mendoza around downtown New York as he retraces the path of his own "Road to Bloom." Along the way, they hit the former Stüssy store to recap a legendary sidewalk barbecue before driving to Scarr's Pizza, then popping the trunk so Walker can give Mendoza his flowers.

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