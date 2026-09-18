Style

Recapping Target by Design, a New Museum Retail Experience

The event showcased brand shopping bags designed by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne from Public School New York, Venus Williams, Chloë Sevigny, and more.

Target

Presented By

Target

A group of people, including a child in a red outfit, stand in front of a red and white backdrop. They are dressed in stylish, modern clothing.
Sara Kerens

Since 2007, New York City’s New Museum has sat on the Bowery, with Rivington Street to its south and Stanton Street to its north. From the outside, the 11-story building looks like a stack of boxes, an architectural nod to the sometimes challenging contemporary art the museum displays. Over the course of almost 20 years, that’s included exhibitions focused on the connection between art and technology; the New York of 1993, 30 years on; and contemporary couture.

This month, the museum’s fourth floor became a place to explore Target by Design, a New Museum Retail Experience, a shoppable show celebrating the accessible design and creativity at the center of the retailer’s identity.

“Across every aspect of our business and brand experience, our belief in the power of great design for all guides how we deliver what our guests have come to expect from Target: amazing style, thoughtful design, and incredible value,” says Michelle Mesenburg, Target’s chief brand officer.

To illustrate that point, the show highlighted custom products that brands and designers had created for Target over the years, including shirts, dresses, a cooler, and a skateboard, all adorned with hang tags that blurred the line between art and commerce.

In the first of the Target by Design’s three sections, The Archive: Design Is in Our DNA, pieces were displayed on conveyor belts and mechanical clothes racks, refashioning an everyday shopping experience as pop art. A zoetrope also tracked the evolution of Target’s carts. From there, visitors made their way to The Store: Designed for Discovery, where shopping carts and baskets hung from the ceiling, and where a series of doors led to discrete rooms housing installations built around seven store categories, including style, home, kids, food, wellness, and beauty. This section also featured Bullseye the Oracle, which dispensed wisdom and gifts to visitors, and a selfie room, home to a collection of red spheres with cameras embedded in them.

But it was the last room, an ode to the Target bag—featuring shopping bags reimagined by designers including Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne from Public School New York, Venus Williams, Daniel Arsham, Chloë Sevigny, and more—that commanded the most attention. Chow and Osborne presented a clean, practical interpretation of the bag, dressing it in Target’s distinctive red and hanging a detachable pouch beneath its handle. The artist Laila Gohar added pant legs to the bottom and buttons and a shirt collar to its top. And Williams produced a white version of the bag overlaid with tennis netting.

“For me, the best style has a real sense of individuality,” Williams says. “I loved taking something as familiar as the Target bag and bringing in a material that’s so familiar to me like tennis netting to give it a completely different energy. It’s a mix of function, fashion, and personal expression that makes an everyday object feel entirely new.”

The exhibition as a whole—which opened with a party—embodied that idea. Taken together, the three rooms felt as though a Target store had been liquefied and reconstituted in the New Museum, its aisles now gallery walls, its displays eye-catching, immersive installations. As attendance swelled, visitors floated from one area to the next, propelled by a soundtrack of funk hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. There were plenty of double-takes, the attendees silently taking stock of the objects on display as the intellectual borders that demarcate the creative and the commercial dissolved in real time. Suddenly, a piece of tableware like a cloche became a different sort of object entirely, its stainless-steel contours at once purposeful and ornamental.

The descriptions beneath each product helped convey this idea, and explain Target by Design as a whole, but a single phrase on a red door might have summed up the show best: “Thoughtful design lives in every detail.”

Related Stories

A person in a black outfit holds a large black woven leather bag with a sleek design.
Style

Bottega Veneta Introduces Striking New Tote Design, Corso

The new tote is designed by Bottega Veneta's creative director, Louise Trotter.

Joe Price3 days ago
Gallery Dept.
Style

Gallery Dept. Expands Creative Imprint With First-Ever Eyewear Line

The collection, designed by Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas, includes five individual silhouettes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
A luxurious Moncler store interior with mannequins displaying stylish outfits. The space features a modern design with elegant lighting.
Style

Moncler Opens Huge Fifth Avenue NYC Store, Its Biggest Yet

The 23,680-square-foot flagship inside the General Motors Building features a signature checkerboard floor.

Joe Price7 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App