This Jeff "Yoki" Yokoyama Surf Collection is a Philosophical Mission Statement

Jeff "Yoki" Yokoyama has deep roots in surfing and surf apparel. A lifelong surfer, he's also founded and run influential brands dating back to the '80s. Now, he runs Yokishop out of Newport Beach, where he produces one-of-a-kind up-cycled apparel and accessories.

That process, and the unique, high-quality pieces it produces, aligns with Lexus's takumi philosophy: a commitment to craftsmanship, precision, attention to detail, and respect for materials, making Yoki a natural collaborator for the automaker.

Together, they created the Lexus x Yokishop collection, which features a T-shirt, cap, tote, towel, and surfboard. Yoki debuted the capsule collaboration at the Lexus House at the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, where attendees had a chance to win pieces each day.

To commemorate the collaboration, Yoki lent his voice to a new commercial spot that speaks to the inspiration behind the merch, examining his feeling that the “standard of amazing is imagination,” and his “belief that the future of design is in the hands of the next generation.”

The limited-edition Lexus x Yokishop collection will only be available one more time. Attend the Lexus Trestles Pro 2026 contest in San Clemente, September 11–20, for daily chances to win Lexus x Yokishop pieces, including a T-shirt, cap, tote, towel, and surfboard.





