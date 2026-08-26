Style

This Jeff "Yoki" Yokoyama Surf Collection is a Philosophical Mission Statement

The Lexus x Yokishop US Open of Surfing capsule embodies the automaker's takumi philosophy.

Lexus

Presented By

Lexus

Man in sunglasses and cap holding a blue shirt in a wooden display. He wears a white t-shirt, and there are plants and clothes around.
Complex

Jeff "Yoki" Yokoyama has deep roots in surfing and surf apparel. A lifelong surfer, he's also founded and run influential brands dating back to the '80s. Now, he runs Yokishop out of Newport Beach, where he produces one-of-a-kind up-cycled apparel and accessories.

That process, and the unique, high-quality pieces it produces, aligns with Lexus's takumi philosophy: a commitment to craftsmanship, precision, attention to detail, and respect for materials, making Yoki a natural collaborator for the automaker.

Together, they created the Lexus x Yokishop collection, which features a T-shirt, cap, tote, towel, and surfboard. Yoki debuted the capsule collaboration at the Lexus House at the Lexus US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, where attendees had a chance to win pieces each day.

To commemorate the collaboration, Yoki lent his voice to a new commercial spot that speaks to the inspiration behind the merch, examining his feeling that the “standard of amazing is imagination,” and his “belief that the future of design is in the hands of the next generation.”

The limited-edition Lexus x Yokishop collection will only be available one more time. Attend the Lexus Trestles Pro 2026 contest in San Clemente, September 11–20, for daily chances to win Lexus x Yokishop pieces, including a T-shirt, cap, tote, towel, and surfboard.


Related Stories

Three models wearing colorful, oversized polo shirts and pants, posing against a plain background.
Style

NEEDLES and FILA Dig Into the Archive for a New Collaboration

From a 1993 ski jacket to a '70s Settanta track classic, Keizo Shimizu reimagines the Italian sportswear archive in seven pieces.

Brendan Frederick30 days ago
Zendaya in a white outfit and Law Roach in a brown coat, both smiling and surrounded by a crowd.
Style

Zendaya's Christian Louboutin Collection Revealed by Law Roach

The celebrity stylist's studio houses Zendaya's extensive collection of Christian Louboutin So Kates.

Alex Ocho29 days ago
(L-R) YoungLA logo and Naruto Uzumaki.
Style

YoungLA Unveils Naruto Collection as Anime-Inspired Gym Wear Continues to Surge

The Los Angeles-based activewear brand is bringing Naruto, Sasuke, Gaara and other fan-favorite characters to its latest capsule collection

Mark Elibert28 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
MusicHit-Boy Reveals He and Nas Haven't Spoken in 3 Years: 'I Don't See Us Working Again'
3
Pop CultureEvery 'Grand Theft Auto' Video Game, Ranked
4
BetsThe Top 10 College Football Head Coaches Right Now
5
Music26 Rappers on Using AI in Music: What They Really Think
6
StyleMichael Jordan's Iconic 1997 Ferrari Is Headed to Auction Thanks to JOOPITER and CURATED

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App