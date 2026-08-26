Cardi B Is Giving Canadians A Big Reason To Head To Jamaica This October

Fresh off sold-out shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton, Cardi B is taking things somewhere considerably warmer. The global superstar is heading to Jamaica this October to headline BZR WKND, marking her first-ever headlining stadium concert in the Caribbean. Cardi will take over Jamaica’s National Stadium on Sunday, October 18, for Cardi B & Friends, the main event of the four-day celebration of music, culture, tourism, fashion and entertainment.

“Jamaica, are you ready for me?” Cardi posted on Instagram while announcing the show. The massive concert comes on the heels of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama tour, which included sold-out Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton. And if history is any indication, plenty of Canadians could be making the trip south to catch her. BZR WKND made its Jamaica debut in 2023 with Chris Brown & Friends, which sold out Kingston’s National Stadium. This year, organizers are expecting more than 50,000 attendees throughout the four-day weekend, drawing music fans and travellers from Jamaica and around the world. “Following the incredible success of our inaugural event, we knew BZR WKND had to return even bigger,” organizers Ryan Burke and Roy “Gramps” Morgan said in a statement.