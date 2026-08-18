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Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal Now Available on Complex

Two new suede colorways of the iconic Arizona sandal are available in Thyme and Charcoal.

A pair of olive green sandals with two straps and buckles, featuring a cork footbed and textured sole.
Complex

Birkenstock’s Arizona Suede Sandal is available on Complex.

Shop BIRKENSTOCK on Complex

  • Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal - Thyme
  • Birkenstock Women's Super Birki 2.0 Clog - Purple Fog
  • Birkenstock Women's Boston Suede Clog - Thyme
  • Birkenstock Women's Super Birki 2.0 Clog - Black
Shop now

The shoe company has expanded its Arizona Suede lineup with two new colorways: Thyme and Charcoal. Both use the brand's original cork-latex footbed, which delivers firm orthopedic support that gradually molds to your foot’s shape over time.

The sandal’s upper is split suede leather with a velvety napped finish and high moisture absorption capacity. Underfoot, the contoured footbed features a deep heel cup, longitudinal arch support surrounding the tarsal bones, and a raised toe bar that encourages a natural gripping motion. The outsole on each is a flexible EVA unit, valued for its lightweight, elastic nature and solid cushioning properties. The sandal also features two adjustable straps with tonal metal pin buckles that sit across the top of the foot.

Where to buy the Arizona Suede Sandal

If you’re looking to add a new sandal to your rotation, shop Birkenstock on Complex.

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