Playboi Carti Unleashes Another New One With "H00DBYAIR" Video

Produced by Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West, "2024" hit YouTube last Thursday. The release of "2024" also coincided with an announcement that Carti has rescheduled dates for his Antagonist Tour in order to finish the follow-up to his 2020 LP Whole Lotta Red.

“New album coming soon,” a November press release stated, adding that Carti is “gearing up for his new album and the Antagonist Tour will follow once there is new music to share with fans.”

Meanwhile Carti revealed to Numéro Berlin’s Damien Cummings in November that he'd spent three months cooking up "in a cave."

“I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris," he shared. "Amazing. I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting.”