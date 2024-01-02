The Wildest YouTube Comments on Playboi Carti and Travis Scott’s "BACKR00MS" Video

With 2023 dead and in the ground, the rollout behind Playboi Carti’s long-teased Whole Lotta Red follow-up has emerged as the first intoxicatingly ubiquitous discussion topic of the new year. And for good reason.
Carti's latest new song and video, carrying the stylized title of "BACKR00MS," follows a string of recent drops from the Atlanta-born artist that have each garnered swift and enthusiastic acclaim from fans and critics alike. As with the still-in-heavy-rotation WLR, Carti's new chapter sees him occupying a space that is fully and confidently his own.
The Travis Scott-assisted "BACKR00MS" builds on the undeniable momentum behind the tentatively titled I Am Music, all while keeping the indescribable element at the core of Carti's music not only front and center but arguably moshier and more nihilistic than ever.
In celebration, fans were quick to flood the YouTube comments section with well-timed optimistic proclamations of “We made it y’all” and related variations. But a much different approach to commenting, namely that of the absurdist variety, is perhaps more indicative of the current mood.
“54 years old. Retired vet. Trucker,” one commenter wrote. “Listening to Carti gets me through those cold nights on the highway where it’s just me and a good ol’ bolt of whisky. God bless you all.”
Another commenter imagined a deathbed scenario involving an elderly relative whose whispered song request proved to be a Carte-enabled lifesaver.
"You saved my grandma!" the fan noted.
Elsewhere, the simultaneous loss of one’s career and pet, not to mention a left shoe, was credited with miraculously leading to a slew of come-ups thanks to the new Carti track.
Below, see @indiana420bitch and @sexisdeath's "BACKR00MS" video, featuring @sheis_essence.
If Carti's new album does indeed arrive this month, its timing will coincide with a run of rescheduled tour dates featuring support from Opium signees Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. First up is a show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14.