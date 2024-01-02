The Wildest YouTube Comments on Playboi Carti and Travis Scott’s "BACKR00MS" Video

With 2023 dead and in the ground, the rollout behind Playboi Carti’s long-teased Whole Lotta Red follow-up has emerged as the first intoxicatingly ubiquitous discussion topic of the new year. And for good reason.

Carti's latest new song and video, carrying the stylized title of "BACKR00MS," follows a string of recent drops from the Atlanta-born artist that have each garnered swift and enthusiastic acclaim from fans and critics alike. As with the still-in-heavy-rotation WLR, Carti's new chapter sees him occupying a space that is fully and confidently his own.

The Travis Scott-assisted "BACKR00MS" builds on the undeniable momentum behind the tentatively titled I Am Music, all while keeping the indescribable element at the core of Carti's music not only front and center but arguably moshier and more nihilistic than ever.