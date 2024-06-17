Batman Air Jordans? Michael Keaton Still Has Them

The special Air Jordans that Michael Keaton wore in the Batman movies are up there among the most coveted costume sneakers of all time. Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who also made the famous Nike Mag sneakers for Back to the Future Part II, did Keaton’s footwear for the movies, outfitting him in custom versions of the Air Jordan 6, for Batman in 1989, and the Nike Air Trainer 3, for Batman Returns in 1992.

Those super rare sneakers occasionally find their way to the secondary market, but Bruce Wayne himself is still holding onto at least one pair. In an interview on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast last week, Keaton said that he still has the Jordan 6s tucked away.