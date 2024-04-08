Moncler Turns Milan Railway Station Into Public Gallery With 'An Invitation to Dream' Exhibition

The iconic Milano Centrale railway station is being turned into a massive public gallery by the folks at Moncler.

The aptly named An Invitation to Dream, curated by Jefferson Hack and photographed by Jack Davison, sees the luxury Italian house enlisting a group of some of the "most extraordinary minds" of our current moment.‌ Among them are Daniel Arsham, Jeremy O. Harris, Rina Sawayama, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Julianknxx, Isamaya Ffrench, Laila Gohar, Francesca Hayward, Ruth Rogers, Remo Ruffini, Sumayya Vally, and Zaya.

"The curated community represent some of the finest creative visionaries across culture who dare to dream for us," Hack said of the exhibition. "They are today’s reality-shapers and they were invited to participate as their work carries with it new hopes and possibilities. It’s the deeply transformative aspects in their work and practice that makes them essential artists of our time and essential for us to bring into this project."

An Invitation to Dream launches April 15 and runs through April 21. Get a look at select pieces below.