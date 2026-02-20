Artist Creates New York Yankees Fitted Medieval Helmet Dubbed ‘Sir Deadass’

A medieval helmet that incorporates a New York Yankees fitted hat has gone viral. Earlier this week, Mashkow Alexey shared a reel of the helmet, which opens with someone smashing a bottle over the wearer’s head. Other shots include the person wearing the helmet on the subway, smoking with it on, and attending a medieval duel. “Living by the sword,” Alexey captioned the post, “Medieval York City.”

It seems Alexey, an artist, might have been inspired after he painted a piece in August called “MTA - Medieval Transit Authority.” The work shows knights dueling on a subway platform.

Subsequent posts show him sketching the helmet for a tattoo flash set in December, and then, a month later, a video shows his dad making the helmet.

“So proud of this collaboration with my father,” Alexey wrote. “Creating Medi Eval Yankee Helmet based on my sketches. He is master of his craft and it’s a huge honor to work on this project. Haven’t seen him for years but connection is still there. MEDIEVAL NEW YORK - Sharpen Your Brim.”

It seems that once someone dons the helmet, they morph into Sir Deadass.

If you’re looking to add some new headwear to your rotation, shop Complex’s hat selection.