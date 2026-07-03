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Simone Biles attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 at Cibeles Palace on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Says It Cost Her $23K to Get Ready to Walk the Red Carpet

‘Y’all will never see me at another event,’ the athlete said.

Holly Riordan79 days ago
GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Stylists for GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion Throw Jabs on Social Media

The beef ramped up when GloRilla allegedly liked a post about selling more albums than Megan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams260 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs speaking at a podium, wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace.
Music

Diddy's Former Stylist Says He Feared for His Life Working for the Mogul: 'He's Going to Kill Us'

Deonte' Nash was formerly employed by Diddy and alleged that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder strangled him multiple times.

Joe Price288 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses and a white jacket, performing on stage.
Music

Diddy’s Former Stylist Files Lawsuit Against Him Alleging Sexual Battery and Human Trafficking

Diddy’s ex-stylist Deonte Nash accuses him of sexual battery, trafficking, and years of abuse in a new lawsuit.

Mark Elibert296 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Drake Responds to Woman Claiming He Tried to Take Back Car He Gifted Her: ‘Never Met This Girl’

Stylist Asiah Knowles claimed that Drake "threatened" to take her vehicle back following her birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams319 days ago
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Law Roach Rumored to be Purchasing Embattled Fashion Label Ungaro
Style

Law Roach Rumored to be Purchasing Embattled Fashion Label Ungaro

Roach would own a majority stake in the business if the deal goes through.

Bernadette Giacomazzo337 days ago
Jesus Guerrero with long hair poses confidently in front of a backdrop . He is wearing a gray top and black pants.
Pop Culture

Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34 (UPDATE)

The Houston native, known for working with Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to his family.

Alex Ocho508 days ago
Two people are browsing through clothing racks in a store. The woman wears a beret and a black jacket, while the man wears a black hoodie and a durag.
Style

Meet the Stylist Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s Best Paris Fashion Week Looks

We spoke to Brittany Hampton about styling the NFL superstar for his ‘Blade’ moment, NBA Paris, and more.

Mike DeStefano533 days ago
Rihanna and Naomi Campbell backstage
Music

Naomi Campbell Addresses Rihanna Feud Speculation

A viral clip from the Alaïa runway show during NYFW showed Rihanna walking past her Campbell without greeting her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams655 days ago
Not sure who they are. On the left, a woman in a fur coat and sunglasses. On the right, a woman in a modern brown bustier top and black skirt
Music

Misa Hylton 'Heartbroken' That Cassie Has to 'Relive the Horror' of Diddy Abuse, Says He 'Needs Help'

Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest child, Justin, extended a message of "empathy" to Cassie on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams786 days ago
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Wrestler in ornate robe with championship belt walks down ramp at WrestleMania event
Style

Meet the Stylist Helping Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Be the Best-Dressed Stars in the WWE

Troi Anthoni details the special look he created for WrestleMania 40, bringing fashion to pro wrestling, and more.

Mark Elibert816 days ago
Style

Margot Robbie’s Stylist Is Documenting Her 'Barbie' Looks in New Book

'Barbie' became a global sensation, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.44 billion.

tara mahadevan906 days ago
pants are pictured
Style

Chicago Designer Claims Drake’s Stylist Initially ‘Ghosted Me' Before Sending Payment

Designer Jackson Napier says he was paid for his services after taking the issue to Twitter.

Trace William Cowen1074 days ago
Law Roach Retirement Timeline Lead Image
Style

Everything That’s Gone Down With Law Roach Since He Announced His Retirement

From the Louis Vuitton show to the Oscars, here is a breakdown of everything that we've learned since celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement.

Mike DeStefano1213 days ago

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