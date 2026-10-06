Travis Kelce Wears $94K to a Chiefs Game — And $77K of It Was on His Wrist

Kelce’s five-figure fashion flex contrasted with Taylor Swift’s $39.99 Chiefs camisole as Kansas City beat Las Vegas 30-27 to improve to 4-0.

His tunnel look also featured a $6,990 Tom Ford suit, $2,850 python Chelsea boots, a $6,500 Bottega Veneta duffle, and $1,010 Jacques Marie Mage aviators.

Travis Kelce arrived for the Chiefs’ Oct. 4 game against the Raiders in a $94,350 designer outfit, with a $77,000 Cartier Santos skeleton watch accounting for most of the cost.

Travis Kelce wore nearly $100,000 worth of gear to work—and most of it was strapped to his wrist. According to People, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's Oct. 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in a head-to-toe designer look worth approximately $94,350. The biggest-ticket item wasn't his Tom Ford suit, exotic-skin boots, or Bottega Veneta bag. It was a $77,000 Cartier watch. Kelce started with a gray striped jacquard Tom Ford blazer priced at $5,270 and matching trousers at $1,720. His black python Chelsea boots, also from Tom Ford, added another $2,850.

Then came a $6,500 Bottega Veneta duffle and $1,010 Jacques Marie Mage Leonard aviators with bright orange lenses. That's $17,350 before you even get to his wrist. The finishing touch was a Cartier Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch valued at $77,000, pushing the entire game-day look to $94,350. And Kelce has been treating the NFL tunnel like a runway all season. For Kansas City's Sept. 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the 37-year-old showed up in an embellished midnight-blue Louis Vuitton jacket from the label's Spring 2026 men's collection. The jacket alone retailed for $4,950, before adding the Louis Vuitton belt, watch, and sunglasses he wore with it.

His newest accessories aren't all coming from fashion houses, either. Kelce married Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3 and returned to the Chiefs wearing a thick gold wedding band, which made its first major game-day appearance during the preseason. Swift has since gotten in on the newlywed jewelry display herself. After Kelce scored his first touchdown of the regular season, she celebrated in the stands by pointing directly at her sparkling wedding ring and appeared to say, “That's my husband.” But there's a pretty spectacular difference between what these two have been wearing to Chiefs games. While Kelce has been arriving in four- and five-figure designer pieces, his billionaire wife showed up for the Colts game in a $39.99 Chiefs camisole from WEAR by Erin Andrews.