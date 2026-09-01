Michael Jackson Was the Only Celebrity to Leave Jason of Beverly Hills ‘Starstruck’

The encounter changed Arasheben’s view of Jackson’s wealth and fame, revealing “a part of that life” he did not envy before Jason of Beverly Hills became a major designer of celebrity jewelry and championship rings.

A personal tour of Neverland Ranch showed Arasheben how Jackson recreated ordinary experiences—like visiting a movie theater—for himself and his children because his fame made public outings impossible.

Jason Arasheben says Michael Jackson was the only celebrity who ever left him starstruck after the jeweler designed diamond pieces based on the Jackson family crest.

Jason Arasheben has designed jewelry for some of the most famous people in sports and entertainment. But the founder of Jason of Beverly Hills says Michael Jackson was the rare client who left him starstruck—and a visit to Neverland Ranch ultimately gave him a different perspective on the price of that fame. Arasheben discussed working with Jackson during an appearance on Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson’s The Pull Up With Scoop B, recalling a commission to create diamond pieces based on the Jackson family crest. “That was a dream come true because I have literally never been starstruck… but one time,” Arasheben said. “I got a chance to go to Neverland Ranch, and Michael gave me a tour of Neverland Ranch himself. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”