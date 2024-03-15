YZY Gap Pop-Up Sale Shut Down by LAPD Over Suspected Theft: ‘This Merchandise Has Been Stolen From Ye’

On Friday, March 15, the Los Angeles Police Department shut down an allegedly unauthorized YZY Gap merch pop-up due to suspected theft.
Urban Necessities and SRGN Studios promoted the YZY Gap pop-up via Instagram, advertising that every piece on sale would cost just $20 and would be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The IG pages boasted over 60,000 pieces would be on sale, but shortly after the pop-up opened it was closed by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Complex spoke with authorities, who confirmed that a call for possible theft was received by the department. The LAPD also told Complex that an investigation into the accusation is ongoing.
In a video circulating on social media, Yeezy CEO Dov Charney, the American Apparel founder who was hired by the artist formerly known as Kanye West last year, was at the scene informing customers that the merch was not acquired through legitimate means. "This merchandise has been stolen from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West," he yelled to the crowd in a clip before he was escorted away by police.
In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Ye appeared to back up Charney's claims of theft by sharing the footage.
It's unclear how Urban Necessities and SRGN Studios, who assumedly organized the pop-up, acquired the merch. There has been a large amount of unsold YZY Gap pieces, due to the premature termination of the line after Ye and Gap severed ties, but Charney has appeared to claim these pieces were stolen directly from Ye himself.
Urban Necessities and SRGN Studios have yet to respond to the claims.
