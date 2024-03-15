YZY Gap Pop-Up Sale Shut Down by LAPD Over Suspected Theft: ‘This Merchandise Has Been Stolen From Ye’

Complex spoke with authorities, who confirmed that a call for possible theft was received by the department. The LAPD also told Complex that an investigation into the accusation is ongoing.

In a video circulating on social media, Yeezy CEO Dov Charney, the American Apparel founder who was hired by the artist formerly known as Kanye West last year, was at the scene informing customers that the merch was not acquired through legitimate means. "This merchandise has been stolen from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West," he yelled to the crowd in a clip before he was escorted away by police.