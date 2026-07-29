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WNTD Apparel: Hoodies, Jackets, Denim, and More Available on Complex

The LA-based brand was founded by Blu Boy in 2014.

Blue hoodie with white splatter design and text "Skyvault Blue" on the front, featuring a zip-up style and hood.
Complex

WNTD Apparel is now available on Complex.

Founded in 2014 by a self-taught designer who goes by Blu, WNTD has spent over a decade building something genuinely singular in independent fashion. The name itself tells you where the brand lives: it reads as "wanted" while also standing for (W)hat (N)ot (T)o (D)o—a tension that runs through everything Blu makes. Working as a one-person operation, he handles every creative and business decision himself, channeling a passion for fashion he developed at 17 into a label built specifically for creatives.

The Ghost Paint Tee in Pitch Blk, the Ghost Paint Denim Pants, the Pantone Hoodie in Skyvault Blu, the Paint Bucket Bag, and more are available now.

Where to shop the SS26 collection

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop WNTD Apparel on Complex.

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