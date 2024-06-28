Lewis Hamilton Unveils 'Home Turf' Collection With +44

Lewis Hamilton is celebrating his upcoming home race at Silverstone Circuit with a new collection from his brand +44 entitled 'Home Turf.'

Available through the Plus44 World website and Selfridges, London from July 1, the latest collection from the British Formula One driver's brand features a four-piece capsule designed by Nigerian-born artist Leonard Iheagwam, otherwise known as SOLDIER. Pieces consist of zip-up hoodies, a reversible Alpha bomber, a football jersey, sweat shorts, and tees. There are also various accessories, including a tote bag, keychain, and bandana.

"I’m so excited to share the ‘HOME TURF’ collection with everyone ahead of my home race," said Lewis Hamilton. "This drop is particularly special to me, as it fuses sport, art, and self-expression, while celebrating the creative spirit of one of my favourite cities - London. SOLDIER is such a powerful artist and a true testament to that creative spirit, and it’s been amazing to work with him for this collection.”

Some of the pieces featured childhood photos of Lewis Hamilton alongside other pieces with his signature purple and neon green color combo. The pieces from SOLDIER, meanwhile, consist of two design graphics on a zip-up hoodie, black crew neck tee, vintage ringer tee, and a tote bag.

"This collection was dedicated to the intersection between art, fashion, sports and cars; derived from a racer like Lewis, who in ways represents and has some similarities to my story and practice, so drawing from him for inspiration was natural," said SOLDIER. "For me, this collaboration has focused on a combination of cultures and past moments, which is integral to my practice and is reflected within the pieces. It’s a melting point of worlds and ideas and I live for that."

Check out pieces from the collection below.