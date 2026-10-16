Style

EVISU Unveils New Collab Collection With mastermind JAPAN and roarguns

The seven-piece collection draws from the archives of all three brands, with a denim jacket serving as a highlight.

A person in a hooded jacket with a skull and crossbones design, wearing baggy pants with patches and chains, facing away.
Yuko Kudo for EVISU

EVISU has teamed up with mastermind JAPAN and roarguns for a new collaborative collection drawing from the archives of all three brands.

The seven-piece collection features a Type II denim jacket, denim jeans, an afterhood sweatshirt, tees, and accessories. The pieces also feature details including over-dyed denim, Swarovski Crystals, and multi-pocket construction.

The prices range from $90 to $1,285, with the pieces set to be available at GR8 Tokyo, EVISU online, and EVISU stores worldwide. The collection pulls from EVISU’s expertise in denim, mastermind JAPAN’s monochromatic color palette, and the attitude of roarguns.

The collection launches globally on Friday (Oct. 16) online and at select stores. Check out more pictures showcasing the collaboration below.

Shop EVISU on Complex

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