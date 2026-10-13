Exclusive: Chipotle Gives To-Go Bag a Huge Makeover With the 'Big Ass Chipotle Bag'

To celebrate the restaurant chain’s affordable family meal offerings, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering customers the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition extra-large version of its signature to-go bag.

Starting on Wednesday (Oct. 13), U.S. Chipotle customers with rewards accounts can enter for the chance to win the “Big Ass Chipotle Bag,” a larger-than-life take on the restaurant chain’s takeout bag. Rewards members who purchase a family meal through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of the bags, which will be offered through a multi-week digital sweepstakes.

Offering a 170-liter capacity, the mega-sized take on the bag measures 36 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and 12 inches deep.