Exclusive: Chipotle Gives To-Go Bag a Huge Makeover With the 'Big Ass Chipotle Bag'

To celebrate the restaurant chain’s affordable family meal offerings, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering customers the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition extra-large version of its signature to-go bag.
Starting on Wednesday (Oct. 13), U.S. Chipotle customers with rewards accounts can enter for the chance to win the “Big Ass Chipotle Bag,” a larger-than-life take on the restaurant chain’s takeout bag. Rewards members who purchase a family meal through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of the bags, which will be offered through a multi-week digital sweepstakes.
Offering a 170-liter capacity, the mega-sized take on the bag measures 36 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and 12 inches deep.
"A Big Ass Meal deserves a Big Ass Bag," said Fernando Machado, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, in a statement shared with Complex. "We took one of the most recognizable parts of the Chipotle experience, gave it an outsized upgrade, and created something that's impossible to miss. It's fun, it's ridiculous, and it's exactly the kind of thing we knew our fans would want to get their hands on."
The Big Ass Chipotle Bag is set to feature in a new national advertising campaign, which is being handled by GUT.
“The fun of this idea is how little explaining it needs,” added Ricky Casal, Chief Creative Officer at GUT Miami. “You see this ridiculously oversized Chipotle bag and immediately get the joke. We leaned into that simplicity, treating it like a luxury object and letting the scale do the storytelling.”
Check out more images of the bag, which is indeed “big ass” in nature, below.