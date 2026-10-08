Starbucks Could Buy Chipotle in Record-Breaking $41B Deal—and Its CEO Knows the Company Well

Analysts question the deal’s growth potential, and neither company has confirmed an agreement as Chipotle battles declining traffic and Starbucks pursues Niccol’s turnaround plan.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol previously led Chipotle for six years, and a merger would unite two chains generating nearly $50 billion in annual sales across more than 45,000 locations.

Starbucks is reportedly exploring a takeover of Chipotle, a roughly $41 billion deal that would become the restaurant industry’s largest acquisition.

Starbucks is reportedly considering buying Chipotle in a blockbuster deal that could become the largest restaurant acquisition in history. The man potentially bringing the two companies together is Brian Niccol, Starbucks CEO, who previously spent six years running Chipotle. According to Barron’s, Starbucks has spent recent months working with advisers on a possible acquisition of the Mexican fast-casual chain, currently valued at approximately $41 billion. However, it's unclear whether Starbucks has submitted a formal offer, and sources cautioned that a deal of this magnitude could prove difficult to complete. Still, Wall Street reacted quickly. Chipotle shares jumped 7.2% following the report, while Starbucks stock fell 4.4%, giving the coffee giant a market valuation of approximately $102 billion.

If the companies reach an agreement, the transaction would shatter the previous restaurant industry record set in 2014, when Burger King acquired Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion. Together, Starbucks and Chipotle would generate nearly $50 billion in annual sales, with a combined footprint of more than 45,000 locations. But the potential reunion with Niccol is arguably the biggest development. Before joining Starbucks in August 2024, Niccol helped rebuild Chipotle's reputation after a series of food-safety scandals. His departure marked a significant turning point for the burrito chain, whose stock has since lost nearly half its value. Niccol's influence is already visible at Starbucks, where he has introduced his "Back to Starbucks" turnaround strategy. The initiative includes hiring more baristas, improving service times, renovating locations, and expanding the menu. He also recruited two former Chipotle executives, Tressie Lieberman and Stephen Piacentini, for leadership positions. Not everyone is convinced the merger makes financial sense.