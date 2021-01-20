Vogue is the latest publication to prove that bullying sometimes works.

The magazine is set to publish a limited print edition of its February issue featuring different photographs of Vice President Kamala Harris. This move is in response to the wave of backlash Vogue received for electing to dress this historical figure in such a casual fashion for Harris' original cover.

Due to similar mishaps (like the way Simone Biles was depicted in the August edition), a number of readers and observers believe the Anna Wintour-led Vogue doesn't take the care needed when depicting Black women on its cover.

"In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues," a Vogue spokesperson said, per the Guardian.

"Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover," editor-in-chief Wintour added during a conversation with the New York Times. "And I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice President-elect's incredible victory."

Wintour also explained the photo was shot by Tyler Mitchell in 2018 (the first African American photographer to shoot a U.S. Vogue cover) and was selected for the "accessibility and approachability" depicted.

The photo chosen for the alternate cover was initially used in the issue's online edition. Instead of wearing a casual suit and Chuck Taylors, Harris dons a powder blue Michael Kors suit in front of a gold background.

The special edition will follow Harris' and Joe Biden's inauguration.