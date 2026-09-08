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Mikelle Street

Joined July 2014 | 50 posts
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Latest Stories

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NikeLab's Holiday Gyakusou Collection Is a Runner's Dream

NikeLab design director Jarrett Reynolds takes us through Nike's latest effort with Jun Takahashi of Undercover.

Mikelle Street3605 days ago
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Here's a Surprise: Vic Mensa is Ugg's Latest Spokesperson

Vic Mensa takes his Uggs around Chicago for the footwear brand's campaign with Footaction.

Mikelle Street3605 days ago
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No More 'Link in Bio': You Can Now Shop Via Instagram Tags

Instagram is rolling out shoppable tags for 20 brands, including J.Crew, Levi's, and Coach

Mikelle Street3607 days ago
Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin's New 'Young Metro Don’t Trust Trump' Collection Is a Must-Cop

ComplexCon performer Young Metro makes it clear who he does not support this election with new T-shirts that slam Donald Trump.

Mikelle Street3607 days ago
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New Emojis We Need Now More Than Ever Include Facepalm and Shrug

The new emoji update includes other timely additions, like a "call me" hand and a set of crossed fingers.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
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The Weeknd

H&M Taps The Weeknd for Spring 2017 Campaign

The Weeknd will be the face for H&M's upcoming Selected By campaign for spring 2017.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
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Dries Van Noten Is the Next Designer to Receive a Documentary

Renowned designer Dries Van Noten will receive his own documentary aptly titled 'Dries.'

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
Golf Wang

Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang Partners With New Era for Baseball-Themed Capsule

Tyler, the Creator and his Golf Wang line join with New Era for a baseball-themed capsule collection.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
Araki for Supreme

Supreme's Latest Collaborator Is Japanese Bondage Photographer Nobuyoshi Araki

Nobuyoshi Araki's work will be featured on Supreme tees and hoodies and in a limited edition zine.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
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Here's the Release Date and Prices for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3

We finally have a release date for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
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The NBA is Getting Luxury Merch with $1,600 Cashmere Sweaters

The NBA x Elder Statesman collection at Barneys will also include scarves, $590 T-shirts, and $420 beanies.

Mikelle Street3608 days ago
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Acne Studios is Selling Pieces From Its Archive For 48 Hours Only

AcneArchive.com will sell Acne Studios designs at steep discounts for 48 hours only.

Mikelle Street3614 days ago
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Tim Coppens, Golden Goose, Paul Smith, and Cottweiler for Reebok are Heading to Pitti Uomo in January

The four labels will all be showing at the Pitti Uomo 2017 trade fair in Florence, Italy from January 10 to 13.

Mikelle Street3615 days ago
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Raf Simons is Bringing His Next Runway Show to New York Fashion Week

Raf Simons moved to New York to take over at Calvin Klein—and he's taking his own label with him to NYFW, too.

Mikelle Street3618 days ago
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Pharrell and Katy Perry Are Co-Hosting This Year's Met Gala Honoring Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons

Rei Kawakubo will be only the second living designer honored with the annual Met Museum exhibit and party.

Mikelle Street3618 days ago
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Kendall Jenner Explains Why She Loves Going Topless

Kendall Jenner says freeing the nipple is "one of her things."

Mikelle Street3621 days ago
Golf Wang

Tyler, the Creator Drops New Golf Wang Polka Dot Capsule

Tyler, the Creator has released a new Golf Wang polka dot capsule collection.

Mikelle Street3621 days ago
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Travis Scott Teases Major Fashion Collaboration

In the new cover story for Paper Magazine, Travis Scott hints about his fashionable future and his biggest inspiration, Kid Cudi.

Mikelle Street3622 days ago

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