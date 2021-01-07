Aunty Lucy's Burgers, one of our Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2020, already have the food thing down pat. Now, they're making a foray into fashion too. The Ghanaian-inspired Toronto fast food joint just released a limited-edition capsule collection consisting of 100 T-shirts (in black and cream) and heavy-duty tote bags. The lookbook for the drop features Juno Award-winning rapper Jazz Cartier and was shot by Darren Xu.

"We see Aunty Lucy’s as a lifestyle, rooted in food but also in music via our playlists, and now an extension of our style clothing-wise," says owner Chieff Bosompra. "This first capsule was meant to be simple, tasteful with a focus on quality garments, which were sourced internationally as well as locally."

The items are available on Aunty Lucy's site and can be picked up or mailed while supplies last. Check out the lookbook below.