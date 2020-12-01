By now we all know that Drake is entering into the world of scented candles. But one specific candle in the line is likely to make more waves than the other.

The rapper’s Better World Fragrance House line includes five different essences, but none stand out quite like Carby Musk. According to Michael Carby's Revolve page, Carby Musk is a “smooth musk fragrance” that is as “introspective as an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.” The scent features notes of musk, ambers, cashmere, suede, and velvet, and here's the kicker, it "actually smells like Drake."

The four other fragrances are called Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. Those sell for $48 each, while Carby Musk retails at $80, according to InStyle, which also reports that they're all currently sold out.

In October, Revolve teased the release on Instagram.

The candles have been popping up on social media since June, with Drake gifting the fragrances to his friends, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Fred Van Fleet, and Kyle Lowry, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

Stay tuned for when they become available again.