Lyrical Lemonade founder and owner Cole Bennett grew up as "the biggest Bears fan," so it's only right that 2020's final weeks are bringing the unveiling of a limited edition collab collection.

The Chicago Bears and Lyrical Lemonade announced the single-run fashion line on Monday. On Nov. 22, fans will have the chance to bag pieces from the collection via the Bears Pro Shop and Lyrical Lemonade sites.

"I'd look at the colors blue and orange and the Bears is all they meant to me," Bennett, who previously put together the Bears 2020 schedule release video with the LL team, said of the personal importance of his latest collaborative effort with the Bears. "To see the Bears logo and Lyrical Lemonade logo come together in the designs is just one of those things that's a huge personal milestone for me."

For Scott Hagel, SVP of marketing and communications for the Chicago Bears, the partnership marks an opportunity to connect with a wider audience.

"Cole Bennett's passion for the Bears provides an authenticity to the collaboration between our teams," Hagel said Monday. "We're excited to continue building our relationship with him and his talented staff."

G Herbo and Lucki star in the Bennett-directed commercial for the collection, which features Herbo's Southside collab "Swervo." Catch that above.

Below, get a closer look at the collection via a selection of official product shots and campaign images, again featuring Herbo and Lucki.

Image via Lyrical Lemonade x Chicago Bears

