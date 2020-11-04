Palace is providing its take on the iconic New Era fitted, Supreme is collaborating with the "Godfather of Japanese Erotica," and Nicole McLaughlin bringing her DIY expertise to the ongoing Crocs trend are some of the standouts from this week's release calendar.

Elsewhere, brands like Snow Peak and Mindseeker deliver some worthy options to consider if you are in the market for a new winter coat, Richardson collaborates with Unused for some punk rock-inspired jackets and pants, and Mike Tyson's Legends Only League gives fans some merch ahead of the legendary fighter's anticipated exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. later this month.

Check out a more detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.