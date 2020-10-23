Face it, Crocs will never die. For the past 18 years, these clog shoes have been comfortably cradling our feet during our day-to-day struggles. Whether that's picking up the mail, walking the dog, ordering a Breakfast sandwich hungover, Crocs have gently massaged our soles with each step inside its marshmellow-esque material. Since becoming popularized in the late 2000s, it's still a sandal that costs less than $100 and lasts longer than most footwear you'll spend your money on. Yes, I have actually owned one pair of Crocs for over 10 years. Point me in the direction of another sandal that can last that long, I'll wait.

Unfortunately, there're many Crocs haters still out there who still think these clogs are the ugliest pieces of footwear ever made. Although Crocs certainly have a distinct look that doesn't fit everyones tastes, the brand has certainly tried to improve its image through a number of collaborations. Recently, Crocs made with celebrities like Bad Bunny and streetwear brands like Chinatown Market have created plenty of hype for the brand. And since so many of us are now working from home, Crocs have become a must-have item again along with sweatpants or other cozy loungewear. So if this is how life is going to be for the forsseable future, you might as well pick yourself up a fire Crocs collaboration that you can flex while signing for a package from UPS.

Trust us, there's a pair of Crocs for everyone. There're Balenciaga Platform Crocs for those who still want to be OD fancy while in quarantine. Then there's a upcoming pair of Nicole McLaughlin Crocs for those who want to remind themselves of the great outdoors while staying indoors. There's even a pair of Crocs by Alife that can be encased in glass and displayed as a work of art in the background of your living room during a Zoom Call. To celebrate Crocs Day, here are some of The Best Crocs Collaborations.