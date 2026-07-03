Halo

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DDG and Halle Bailey
Music

DDG Tells Halle Bailey 'Don't Take My Son,' Says He Doesn't 'Love These Thots' in New Song

"Don't Take My Son" is a plea for DDG to see Halo more.

Trey Alston494 days ago
DDG
Pop Culture

DDG Claps Back at Haters Who Say Buying Halo a Ferrari Is 'Corny'

DDG proudly says he's "up" and challenges others to "start being corny."

Trey Alston569 days ago
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer Ninja Diagnosed With Skin Cancer at 32: ‘In a Bit of Shock’ (UPDATE)

Ninja's skin cancer was detected early, but the Twitch creator sent a PSA on X for fans to be consistent with health checkups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
Music

Halo Makes His Grand Return With Grimey Drill Joint “Who’s Halo?”

Hitting the ground running, it sounds as if there’s plenty more music on the way...

James Keith1001 days ago
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sony interactive entertainment bungie
Pop Culture

Sony Is Acquiring 'Halo' and 'Destiny' Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has reached an agreement to acquire 'Destiny' and the original 'Halo' trilogy developer Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Joe Price1627 days ago
Screengrab from the latest trailer of 'Halo'
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Upcoming Paramount+ ‘Halo’ Series

Watch the new trailer for 'Halo,' which stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1628 days ago
A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1725 days ago
pablo schreiber den of theives
Pop Culture

Showtime's 'Halo' Series Casts Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

The Steven Spielberg-produced series, which was announced in 2013, has finally cast its protagonist.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
halo
Music

Mez Drops Off A Couple Of Verses For Halo's "Talk That Stuff" Remix

"Forensics at the scene like 'Cor, blimey.'"

James Keith2774 days ago
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Halo "Talk That Stuff"
Music

D Double E-Backed East Londoner Halo Arrives To "Talk That Stuff"

A debut nearly 10 years in the making.

James Keith2821 days ago
This is a picture of Halo.
Pop Culture

Master Chief Will Be a Main Character in Showtime's 'Halo' Series

Showtime President of Programming Gary Levine recently said that Master Chief will be one of the main characters in the upcoming television series based on the 'Halo' video game franchise.

Mike DeStefano2896 days ago
halo infinite e3 2018 getty
Pop Culture

Microsoft Unveils 'Halo Infinite' Announcement Trailer at E3

Nearly three years after the release of 'Halo 5: Guardians,' Microsoft unveiled an announcement trailer for a new 'Halo' game called 'Halo Infinite' at Xbox's E3 briefing.

Eric Skelton2958 days ago
Halo's Master Chief IRL
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg's 'Halo' Series Is Apparently Still 'In Very Active Development'

Over four years after its announcement, Showtime says 'Halo' is still in the works.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3111 days ago

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