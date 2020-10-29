Damn, voting season is officially in full swing. Now it's time for you to wake up early, check your registration status, walk over to your nearest polling site, and cast your ballot so that your voice can be heard. But slow down partner, do you really want to wait on a long line looking like you just rolled out of bed? No sir. When it comes down to voting in one of the most historic elections of your lifetime, you need to show up to that line in style. Thankfully, we got some releases this week to get you situated well before Election Day this Tuesday.

This week, Drake released his highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy merch with Nike, Supreme will drop its latest collaboration with The North Face, and Aires is releasing a shoe with New Balance. Full Court Press is delivering another drop of basketball inspired gear and Virgil Abloh has released a new T-shirt on his Canary Yellow website. For those looking for a new art collaboration to rock this week, Heron Preston has just released his long-awaited collaboration with Kenny Scharf.

Check out these releases, and more from brands like Dr.Marten's, Polo Ralph Lauren, LOEWE, and Dior, below.