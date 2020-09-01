The fittingly hyped Brandy and Monica episode of Verzuz saw no shortage of top-tier moments, including the tuning in of at least 1.2 million people and a surprise pop-in from Joe Biden's VP pick Kamala Harris. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, notably, was also among those in the comments offering up some words of support ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Also in the comments, as anyone who watched live as the latest episode of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's series unfolded is already aware, was the launching of a mini-debate of sorts centered on—of all things—whether Monica was wearing boots of an extended length or pants that were apparently confusing the eye of some viewers.

"I WAS ON THE OTHER SIDE Y'ALL, BUT NOW I'M CONVINCED," Tyler, the Creator theorized in the comments of the livestream. "THOSE ARE LONG BOOTS." Solange, meanwhile, argued that they were indeed pants.

"I SPOKE TO SOME FOLKS…THEY MIGHT BE BOOTS, DAWG," Tyler responded, reaffirming his conviction that Monica had employed an aesthetic that encompassed the addition of lengthy footwear.

Naturally, many viewers found this brief public exchange between Tyler and Solange to be quite vindicating, as they too had had spent a fair amount of Verzuz viewing time pondering the exact same:

A quick scouring of Instagram, however, provides some much-needed insight on this frequently posed inquiry and ensuing debate in the form of photos and footage shared to the official Verzuz page after the livestream wrapped up on Monday:

At any rate, if you missed the episode's original broadcast, catch an archive of the livestream up top. Other recent Verzuz pairings have included 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, DMX and Snoop Dogg, and more.