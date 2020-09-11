Travis Scott is serving up another batch of Cactus Jack x McDonald's pieces.

Just two days after launching the collaboration, the Houston rapper rolled out an additional 45 items for the merch collection. The designs include a Cactus Sauce graphic tee, a "You Deserve a Break Today" screen printed tee, a Cactus Jack rugby polo, a staff crew neck sweatshirt, a Cactus Jack Smile hoodie, Stick Bomb sweatpants, and a pair of embroidered house slippers.

According to a press release, the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collection is heavily inspired by McDonald's vintage campaigns, and will be available for a limited time only. In addition to the merch, the fast-food giant is also offering a special $6 combo inspired by Scott's favorite meal: It's a beef Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce with fries and BBQ dipping sauce as well as a Sprite.

"From featuring Travis’s favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish," Morgan Flatley, McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. "It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration."

The additions range between $15 to $128 and can be purchased now at Scott's online store. You can check out some of the new pieces below.