Travis Scott is serving up another batch of Cactus JackMcDonald's pieces.

Just two days after launching the collaboration, the Houston rapper rolled out an additional 45 items for the merch collection. The designs include a Cactus Sauce graphic tee, a "You Deserve a Break Today" screen printed tee, a Cactus Jack rugby polo, a staff crew neck sweatshirt, a Cactus Jack Smile hoodie, Stick Bomb sweatpants, and a pair of embroidered house slippers.

According to a press release, the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collection is heavily inspired by McDonald's vintage campaigns, and will be available for a limited time only. In addition to the merch, the fast-food giant is also offering a special $6 combo inspired by Scott's favorite meal: It's a beef Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce with fries and BBQ dipping sauce as well as a Sprite.

"From featuring Travis’s favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish," Morgan Flatley, McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. "It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration."

The additions range between $15 to $128 and can be purchased now at Scott's online store. You can check out some of the new pieces below.

Cactus Jack x McDonald's

