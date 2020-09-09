Hours after Travis Scott launched his much-hyped McDonald's collaboration campaign, the Astroworld artist released a line of merch to his online shop.

Fans will be happy to learn that the collection is pretty extensive. The drop delivers the previously teased T-shirt with the fry graphic on the front with co-branding on the sleeve. Other notable pieces include the bold "Tell 'Em Jack Sent You' tee, a tie-dye "bootleg" shirt, an "I'm Lovin' It" pullover hoodie, a "Billions Served" work jacket, co-branded carpenter denim shorts, all-over print boxers, a nugget body pillow, a basketball jersey with matching shorts, a McDonalds x Cactus Jack rug, and a burger tie.

The collection, which ranges between $25 to $300, is available to purchase here. Most of the pieces will ship out within four to six weeks. You can also check out a selection of pictures from the collection below.

As part of his Golden Arches collaboration, the Houston rapper curated the special "Travis Scott Meal." The $6 combo comes with a Sprite, medium fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce. The meal is available at all McDonald's in the country, except for locations Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life," Scott said in a statement. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

In celebration of the Cactus Jack x McDonalds launch Tuesday, Scott pulled up to a McDonald's in Downey, California. Video posted on social media shows Scott hyping up a large crowd of fans before he showed his appreciation to the fast-food workers.