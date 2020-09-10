To mark the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the indisputable classic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a new limited edition capsule collection is being launched by the Fresh Prince clothing brand.

The 30-piece collection is billed as the 30th Anniversary capsule and boasts a range of pieces including t-shirts, hoodies, sweats, bags, masks, and more. The pieces, of course, are inspired by both Will Smith and and his theme song collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff.

"Very rarely do television programs have such a significant cultural impact 30 years after its release, but to generate this type of excitement in 2020 is really a testament to the fans," DJ Jazzy Jeff said in a statement. "This is really a celebration of a legacy and it's incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation."

The pieces run from $15 to $150. Below, get a closer look at select items from the capsule, pieces from which are available for purchase here:

Next up, fans can look forward to the recently announced Fresh Prince dramatic reboot. Per the latest reports on the project, which is inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral clip, Peacock has already given it a two-season order.