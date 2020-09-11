Kanye West has called attention to the fact that he doesn't hold board seats at Adidas and Gap, two companies with which he is closely involved in a creative capacity.

In a tweet preceding another in which he thanked conservative commentator Candace Owens for a copy of her book Blackout, West pointed out the lack of board seats, stating "Black board seats matter."

Back in July, West's previous comments about his work with Gap and Adidas helped cause stock of the former to fall nearly six percent.

"Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas," West said at the time. "I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today or I walk away."

West's deal with Gap was first detailed in June. Company reps said at the time that the pairing's goal is to "disrupt fashion retail." The Yeezy Gap line is currently slated to drop at stores and online in 2021. Under the deal, West will maintain sole ownership of the Yeezy brand, while Gap Inc. maintains sole ownership of the Gap brand.

Neither Gap nor Adidas' reps have commented publicly on West’s latest criticism about board seats.

As Bloomberg points out, Adidas announced measures aimed at boosting diversity back in June, including a vow to hire Black and Latinx employees for 30 percent of new U.S. positions. That pledge, however, is said to have not included board members. Gap, meanwhile, said that same month that they would be doubling Black and Latinx representation "at all levels" by 2025.

Both Bloomberg and Forbes were mentioned in the second part of West's interview earlier this month with Nick Cannon, with the recent Joel Osteen collaborator discussing how the two publications had differing estimates regarding his finances.

"My most favorite white supremacists is Forbes," West told Cannon. "Because, bro, I just gotta, like, respect. They gangster, bro. They don't live in 2020. They act like it's 1800s, still."