Foot Locker is turning all of its U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites in order to boost youth voter turnout this November.

Beginning Sept. 22, all of the company’s more than 2,000 stores will have registration kiosks with a website where visitors can check on their voter status, register to vote, or sign up for election reminders, CBS News reports. Foot Locker said the project is targeted at the more than four million Americans who are eligible to vote this year. Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction will also house kiosks.

The global health crisis has caused civic groups to figure out new ways to influence young voters, leaders told the outlet. While previously, volunteers would speak to the youth on college campuses, concerts, and festivals, that kind of outreach is impossible due to COVID-19, so groups have to go digital.

Foot Locker is targeting 18 to 24-year-old customers, one of the larger demographics that follow the company’s Instagram accounts. CEO Richard Johnson said the initiative, which is in partnership with the nonprofit Rock the Vote, aims to “educate and amplify the voices of today's youth.”

There has been increased youth voter registration across the U.S. In Minnesota and a 12 percent increase in registered voters between 18 and 24 since the last presidential election, according to a poll from Tufts University. The same survey revealed that youth registration has grown by 15 percent in California, 28 perfect in Georgia, 26 percent in New Jersey, 23 percent in New Mexico, and 32 percent in Vermont.

Other organizations have also been motivated to turn their facilities into polling places or voter registration sites. The Houston Rockets’ arena at the Toyota Center will be utilized as a registration drive this month, and the Kansas City Chiefs will also use their Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place on Nov. 3.