Ralph Lauren and Snap Inc. have teamed up for a global partnership that sees both companies transforming the digital fashion landscape.

The joint effort will offer virtual branded apparel inspired by Ralph Lauren pieces, wearable by your Bitmoji avatar, as well as a performance by Chance the Rapper in early September to celebrate the launch.

With the partnership, the companies will first present the branded and customizable wardrobe for Bitmoji, the first of its kind to be housed within Snapchat and the Bitmoji app. Bitmoji’s new Mix and Match feature boasts 12 looks from the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection so Snapchatters can dress their avatars. Pieces include double-breasted blazers, a branded racer jacket, a striped rugby shirt, and a track jacket.

“Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap,” Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s Chief Digital Officer, said in a press release. “With Ralph Lauren’s respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap’s undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.”