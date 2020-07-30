Drake gave fans a glimpse on Wednesday night of a pair of new diamond chains he recently procured. The chains, crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills, feature depictions of the late legend 2Pac.

The tribute pieces were shown off in an Instagram Story update from Drake, as well as in a post from the official Jason of Beverly Hills account. When sharing a video of the finished products, Jason thanked Drake for trusting him and his team with the "unbelievable honor" of being able to pay homage to 2Pac in such a unique way.

Each piece is valued at an estimated $300,000, i.e. $600,000 total for the pair. Both pendants are complemented by a diamond chain boasting 70 carats of flawless white and natural yellow diamonds, as well as over half a kilo of gold in total.

All told, approximately five weeks and 150 hours went into the completion of the tribute pieces, which began with an original concept brought to Jason by Drake himself. From there, the two built on the design until it reached the breathtaking level of quality exhibited below:

As longtime OVO scholars are well-aware, Drake has proven affinity for top-tier accessories, including other recent examples like his and Future's matching chains and a custom iPhone case reportedly valued at $400,000.

A new album from Drake, who's fresh off two new collabs with DJ Khaled, is seemingly imminent. Earlier this week, OVO engineer Noel Cadastre said that progress on the sessions had recently hit the 90-percent mark.