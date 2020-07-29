Some new Drizzy is on the near horizon.

On Tuesday, OVO engineer Noel Cadastre celebrated his birthday by revealing that Drake is 90 percent done with his latest album.

"Studio for my bday," Noel captioned his latest Instagram post. "we 90% but y'all gonna have to wait on that last 10% [shrug emoji]."

Drake paired this with a post from his Instagram Stories showing him in the studio with OVO Noel.

Drake has been in album mode for a while. Earlier this month, he told his fans he's close to 80 percent done with the project. Although Drake is used to showering fans with music, this album will hold a special place in his discography because it will by the 6 God's sixth studio album. So instead of putting out something that would be anything short of a classic, it seems like everyone at OVO is okay with taking a step back to let the streets breathe before blessing fans.