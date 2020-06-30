Sometimes bullying works, apparently.

On Tuesday morning, 50 Cent took to Twitter and Instagram where he told Off-White creator Virgil Abloh to go back to the drawing board because the cover art he created for Pop Smoke's posthumous album was less than satisfactory.

"Hey Virgil we need new album art, they ain’t going for this bullsh*t," 50 wrote. "Love ya work let’s get to it. 🤔Steven i told you this shit was 😡 eww let’s get it right!"

On Monday, Pop Smoke's manager Steven Victor unveiled what would have been the cover art for the rapper's debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Victor explained that Pop wanted Virgil to handle to creative direction for the album's art. But when the cover art hit the timeline, fans felt Virgil's work was uninspired, to say the least.

After riding the wave of backlash, Victor let the fans know that he heard them. He sent out a series of tweets explaining that Pop would've listened to their complaints and made adjustments, so he's going to do the same.

In an Instagram post, Victor added more context to the situation.

"You were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you’re not here in the flesh to see it all come together," Victor captioned the artwork. "you wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative.. we love you and miss you more and more each day."

Along with Victor handling things, Fif has signed on to be the executive producer of Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Virgil originally posted the artwork to his IG before deleting it. His caption read, "this album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. he mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from concrete of of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. in your memory i just finished it yesterday. as evident of the whole idea, the t-shirt insinuates it’s mandatory we put an and to this cycle of violence that plagues us, we need to shoot for the moon & aim for the stars. as heavy as it is we are celebrating your life the whole way thru. ⁣⁣rest in piece young one.⁣ ⁣-signed Louis Vee, Louis Vee."

50 later took to IG to share album artwork created by people in wake of backlash to Abloh's attempt and asked for fans to rate them.