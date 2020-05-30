Protests over the police killing of George Floyd have become increasingly turbulent over the last several days with some demonstrators rioting, vandalizing, and looting. Among the businesses that were hit during the riots was Los Angeles' RSVP Gallery, a conceptual retail store that sells a mix of streetwear and high-end labels.

RSVP Gallery founder Don C posted several photos of the aftermath via Instagram on Saturday. The images show the damaged storefront, broken fixtures discarded on the sidewalk, and an empty Nike shoe box.

"Father forgive them for they not know what they do," he captured one of the stories. "... I understand people are hurt so if stealing merch will ease the pain I can sacrifice that. But, if you are not sincerely protesting and using this [as] an opportunity you will be 3rd degree manslaughtered as soon as the glass is broken tonight."

Don C's good friend and fellow designer Virgil Abloh reshared the images on his own Instagram page.

"All the while we're black businesses owners getting looted at the same time," he wrote in one of his stories, "but as @chicagodonc said, we're fine with it only if it eases someone's pain ..."

In addition to running Off-White, Abloh also serves as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. There have been reports that the LV store at Portland's Pioneer Place mall was looted amid the Friday night protests.

Abloh also took the time Saturday to address an Instagram user who reiterated the claims that Abloh's brands were "run by white men and women." He posted screenshots of the comments as well as his replies.

"... You are making an uninformed statement based on your own idea of a truth without doing any research. Do research first then speak," Abloh wrote, prompting the Instagram user to apologize.

"Apology accepted ... this exchange restores my faith that the world can be a better place," he wrote. "We can't learn from one [an]other without talking and keeping an open mind ... I made Off-White because prior, I didn't have a voice. The only use the brand has for me is it's my whole voice and represents the diverse group of people that make it a reality."