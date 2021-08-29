Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to face off Sunday in their highly-anticipated boxing match and here’s how you can watch.

The event will unfold live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET, though the main event isn’t expected to begin until closer to midnight. Fans will be in attendance, and tickets can still be purchased on VividSeats.com, with some being available as low as $53 at the time of this writing. The fight can be watched from home via a PPV stream through FITE.tv or on Showtime for $59.99.

The fight comes after Paul and Woodley have been insulting each other for weeks. Woodley is a former MMA world champion and became a free agent in May when he and the UFC failed to negotiate a new contract.

The event was first announced back in late May/ Paul has previously boxed in three professional matches, all of which he won via knockout. His last win came against former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

“This is the craziest moment of my life,’’ the 24-year-old YouTube personality said in an interview after the fight. “I told you all I was going to do it in the first round. I told you all I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this is for real.’’