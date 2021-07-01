The Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns has been anything but cordial. That goes for the fans, too. While both teams duked it out on the court during Wednesday’s Game 6, some unruly fans took the battle a bit too literally and began brawling themselves.

Following the Suns’ series-clinching victory, video footage emerged online showing a sizeable brawl erupting in the stands between fans of both teams after the buzzer sounded. Security can be seen escorting the culpable fans out of their seats after the damage is done, as well.

This wasn’t the first time that Suns and Clippers fans locked horns. During Game 1, fans got into it again, this time in Phoenix, after the Suns’ victory.

“Suns in 4” can be heard being chanted in the distance as well, a reference to the viral moment created after a Suns fan fought a Nuggets fan the series prior.