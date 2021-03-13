Snoop Dogg continues to dip his toe into combat sports. But instead of commentating on a boxing match or jumping off the top ropes, Snoop decided to put his money where his mouth is.

Jake Paul is set to line up against Ben Askren in a boxing match that will take place on April 17. As expected, Dana White is backing his former UFC fighter in this contest, placing a $1 million bet on Askren’s victory. This prompted Snoop Dogg to take Jake Paul’s side and urge White to up his bet.

“Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right? Going up against my guy Jake,” Snoop said per TMZ. “You say you got a million? You’re the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up TWO. Put up $2 million and we’ll match it.”

White first placed his bet during a conversation with boxing legends Mike Tyson and Zab Judah. Judah tried to convince White that Paul has been working on his hands but the CEO wasn’t swayed. Since this is Paul’s first fight against a competitor with professional fighting experience, White decided to go with the safest bet and place his money on the world-class wrestler and MMA champion.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a fucking boxer. He’s a YouTube kid,” White said to Tyson and Judah. “I bet a million fucking dollars that he loses this fight.”

White has yet to respond to Snoop’s challenge, but it’s likely that he’ll take the rapper up on his offer.