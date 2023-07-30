The 10 Best Pound-For-Pound Boxers, Ranked

From Terence Crawford to Canelo Alvarez to Gervonta Davis, these are the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, ranked from No. 10 to 1.

Jul 30, 2023
Ask any boxer or trainer about the mythical pound-for-pound rankings and you’ll usually get one of two responses: a smirk or a massive eye-roll. 

Because nothing elicits more laughs or scorn from those actively participating in the sport than talk about a worthless list. Pound-for-pound rankings are an arbitrary and subjective creation with no set criteria. They have absolutely no bearing whatsoever in how matchups are made, or champions are determined. And they don’t (at least tangibly) make boxers more money.

“Pound-for-pound rankings is by opinions only,” says trainer Johnathon Banks who has worked with future Hall of Famer Gennadiy Golovkin. “You don’t get [a] championship with opinions. What are the criteria? That is a question that’s never really been answered.”

Trying to determine the 10 best boxers in the world, regardless of weight class, isn’t an easy task considering how wildly bodies, styles, and skillsets (like power and defense) vary as you scan the spectrum of today’s best boxers. Anyone looking to weigh in on the pound-for-pound debate—or create their own list—could easily value one characteristic more heavily than another boxing aficionado.

“In a way that ya’ll justify it, ya’ll don’t look into everything that surrounds a fighter being pound-for-pound,” Terence Crawford, who can make a legitimate case to be No. 1, has previously told us

To some, a fighter’s resume matters most—who have you fought, who have you beat, and who have your opponent’s beat? Others base their rankings on the eye test—when they see greatness, they know it. Others might value whether you can put an opponent down and how fast. Have you racked up titles? Are you chasing them? Are you a one-trick pony? Do you fight more than once a year? 

“It’s good for the media, social media, it keeps people talking. That’s why I like it,” says Banks. “Anything that gets people talking about the sport is good for the sport.”

Just don’t get the boxers themselves involved. They usually want no part of the debate. A notable exception is Crawford, who will readily tell you he’s the pound-for-pound best. Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko, a living legend in the sport, told us he would never say he’s the best “because I’m too shy to say.” Golovkin, on the other hand, doesn’t know how you can reasonably compare a lightweight with a light heavyweight or a welterweight with a heavyweight, a fair criticism of the pound-for-pound rankings.  

“It’s so crazy to me. Everybody’s different,” says Golovkin.

While it’s ridiculous to those putting themselves at risk that anyone could definitively rank boxing’s best across its different weight classes, Complex Sports can’t help weighing in.

On the cusp (in no particular order): Shakur Stevenson, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Artur Beterbiev, Juan Francisco Estrada

10. Jermell Charlo

Jermell Charlo Tony Harrison 2019 2
Image via Getty/Meg Oliphant

Division: Light middleweight

Titles: WBA (Super) light middleweight, WBO light-middleweight, IBF light-middleweight, WBC light-middleweight

Previously: 10

Next fight: Sep. 30 vs. Canelo Alvarez

It’s been a long time coming for a spot in the top 10 for Jermell Charlo, who has long been recognized as one of the more talented fighters in the sport, but hadn’t quite put it all together yet to make his way into the conversations regarding the best of the best. After a 2018 loss to Tony Harrison where he lost his WBC light middleweight title, Charlo has been locked in on his way to becoming the undisputed light middleweight champion of the world. He avenged his loss against Harrison in 2019 to regain his WBC title, before knocking off Jeison Rosario and most recently Brian Castaño to become sole owner of all of the belts in the division. Charlo’s next bout is against the superstar of this generation–Canelo Alvarez–and if he manages to get the win, there is no telling how high Charlo will move up these rankings next time they are updated.

9. Dmitry Bivol

Russian Boxer Dmitry Bivol
Image via Getty/Al Bello

Division: Light-heavyweight

Titles: WBA (Super) light-heavyweight

Previously: 9

Next fight: TBD

This time last year, Bivol wasn’t on the radar at all for a spot on the top 10 pound-for-pound rankings. But when you put a chink in the armor of Canelo Alvarez, defeating him in a title bout, you earn yourself a spot on the list. Bivol controlled the terms of engagement from the onset against Alvarez, pulling off one of the more surprising wins in the last few years. But a message was also sent by Bivol, not only to Alvarez, but to the boxing world as a whole: he is here to stay. Another matchup between the two could happen in 2023, but as of right now Alvarez is slated to face John Ryder next. Regardless, Bivol’s stock is quickly rising. – Kameron Hay

8. Devin Haney

Devin Haney celebrates victory over George Kambosos
Image via Getty/Kelly Defina

Division: Lightweight

Titles: WBC lightweight, WBO lightweight, WBA lightweight, IBF lightweight

Previously: 4

Next fight: TBD

The last time this list was released, Haney was right on the outside looking in despite conquering George Kambosos Jr. to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. After dominating Kambosos for a second time, retaining all of the belts, it was time for Haney to make his way onto this list, and into the top five. Blessed with amazing technical defensive skills and a jab to keep opposition at bay, Haney has all of the makings of a star and potential great in the sport, and he isn’t dodging any smoke. He is set to defend all of his belts against Vasiliy Lomachenko in his next bout, and he has already called out Gervonta Davis as well. The lightweight division might be the deepest in boxing currently, and he sits atop the throne. And he is welcoming all challengers. – Kameron Hay

7. Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight
Image via Al Bello/Getty

Division: Lightweight

Titles: WBA (Regular) lightweight

Previously: N/A

Next fight: TBD

Gervonta Davis hadn’t been on previous iterations of this list, but there was no longer that he could be denied. After stopping Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of arguably the most anticipated fight of the year, Davis pushed his record to 29-0, with a ridiculous 27 of those fights ending by knockout. There isn’t a more electrifying fighter in the sport than Davis, whose charisma and one-punch knockout power have made him arguably the second-biggest name in boxing behind only Canelo Alvarez. His 2023 is already off to a great start with the win over Garcia, and there won’t be any shortage of challengers in the lightweight division, with Devin Haney already calling out Tank, as well as a potential fight with Shakur Stevenson waiting down the line as well. Gervonta Davis is entering his prime, and that spells good news for boxing fans and bad news for the competition. – Kameron Hay

6. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder Oct 2021 3rd Round
Image via Getty/Al Bello

Division: Heavyweight

Titles: WBC heavyweight

Previously: N/A

Next fight:  Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou


One of boxing’s biggest personalities, there is no denying that Tyson Fury is one of the most polarizing figures in boxing, but also one of the most talented fighters. His trilogy with Deontay Wilder captivated boxing fans and casual fans across the world, pushing him into superstardom. The next fight that boxing purists want to see from Fury is for him to step into the ring with Oleksandr Usyk to decide who the best heavyweight fighter in the world truly is at this current juncture. A win against Usyk to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world could do the trick in placing Fury’s name amongst the greatest heavyweight fighters to have ever fought, if it isn’t there already. – Kameron Hay

5. Errol Spence Jr.

Errol Spence Jr Danny Garcia Dec 2020
Image via Getty/Ronald Martinez

Division: Welterweight

Titles: IBF welterweight, WBC welterweight, WBA welterweight

Previously: 5

Next fight: TBD

For Spence, he remains in the same place he did entering his monumental bout with Terence Crawford, not moving up or down in these rankings. The former unified welterweight champion likely has fought his last fight in the welterweight division, but his run in the division is one of the best in recent times, defeating three former champions to take their belts. What comes next remains to be seen for Spence Jr., but him overcoming a near-fatal car crash in 2019, and a potentially career-ending eye-injury in 2021 to still be here standing speaks to how special of a fighter he truly is. And there is still plenty of gas left in the tank for him, as a likely jump to the 154-pound weight class is on the horizon.

4. Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez Caleb Planty 2021
Image via Getty/Al Bello

​Division: Super middleweight

Titles: WBC super middleweight, WBO super middleweight, WBA super world super middleweight, IBF super middleweight

Previously: 2

Next fight: Sep. 30 vs. Jermell Charlo 

When you’re as dominant as Canelo has been for his career, anything besides the top spot could come as a surprise. But when it comes to the biggest star in boxing, he still remains in the conversation of one of the absolute best fighters in the world. After falling to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo bounced back in dominant fashion with a clear and decisive win over his chief rival Gennady Golovkin, closing the door on the trilogy with two wins and a draw. Now as the calendar turns to 2023, it remains to be seen what comes next for the fighter who has left seemingly no stone unturned in his career. A rematch with Bivol at 168-pounds seems to be inevitable, which will allow Canelo to potentially avenge his only loss besides his blemish to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Regardless of what route he takes, all eyes will be on Canelo, as they always are. – Kameron Hay

3. Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Belts 2021 Anthony Joshua
Image via Getty/Julian Finney

Division: Heavyweight

Titles: WBA heavyweight, IBF heavyweight, WBO heavyweight, IBO heavyweight

Previously: 2

Next fight: TBD 

At this point, it’s hard to argue anybody over Usyk for the top spot. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion became the unified heavyweight champion of the world in only his third fight in boxing’s most glamorous division. After defeating Anthony Joshua for the second time, Usyk is firmly atop the pound for pound list as the top heavyweight fighter in the world. With potential mega-fights on the docket with Tyson Fury and even possibly Deontay Wilder, there is more potential for Usyk to rack in major paydays while also enhancing an already stellar resume. – Kameron Hay

2. Naoya Inoue

Nayoa Inoue Aran Dipaen Dec 2021
Image via Getty/Toru Hanai

Division: Bantamweight

Titles: WBA bantamweight, WBC bantamweight, IBF bantamweight

Previously: 1

Next fight: N/A

The 30-year-old slugger nicknamed the Monster is living up to it—he’s 20-0 in world title fights—​and is undeniably one of the top fighters in the sport. For the ultra-talented 118-pounder—who won the World Boxing Super Series after earning a unanimous decision over future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire in our 2019 Fight of the Year—it was his performance in their rematch that boosted him to the top of the list. On June 7th, he stopped Donaire in the second round by TKO, instilling fear in one of the former nine-time world champion, and leaving no questions on who the top bantamweight fighter in the world is, but also who the pound-for-pound king in the sport is. On July 25th, he knocked out yet another champion, with a TKO stoppage of Stephen Fulton, making it seem as if the two didn’t even belong in the ring with one another. Inou has a strong case for the best fighter in the world, and if he continues to dominate champions in the manner he has, it will be hard to keep him from the top spot much longer. 

1. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford Shawn Porter 2021 Las Vegas
Image via Getty/Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc

Division: Welterweight

Titles: WBA welterweight champion, WBO welterweight champion, WBC welterweight champion, IBF welterweight champion

Previously: 4

Next fight: TBD

July 29th served as a coronation of sorts for Crawford. Already one of the greatest fighters of this era, and a lock to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the only thing that was left for him was the signature win over an opponent that was seen as equal to his talent and skillset. He secured that signature win over Errol Spence Jr., becoming the first four-belt champion in welterweight history and now becoming the undisputed champion in two different weight classes. There is no question currently about who the best fighter in the world is, the real debate is just where Crawford stands on the list of the greatest fighters of all-time. Questions about his resume at 147-pounds have been put to rest for good, and now his body of work is bulletproof.

TERENCE CRAWFORD IS LEGENDARY!

The first four-belt unanimous welterweight champion in history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t3PoMjkzkS

— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 30, 2023
