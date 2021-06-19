Just two weeks after lasting eight rounds in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul already has his sights on another boxing legend: Mike Tyson.

During the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul dropped Tyson’s name while discussing his next opponent.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old,” the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer recalled telling his lawyer.

Back in May, the former world heavyweight champion made it clear when asked by TMZ Sports if he’d accept a hypothetical challenge from the Paul brothers that he’s not interested in fighting either of them.

According to Yahoo Sports, Tyson himself FaceTimed Paul to congratulate him following the latter’s bout with Mayweather earlier this month.

“You kicked his ass. You’re bad, I was wrong,” Tyson told Paul. “I’m proud of you, you kicked ass, I’m proud of you. Everybody’s talking about you, you’re the man. You went eight rounds with the greatest of all time, I was telling people they don’t want to try that shit. You got him with those punches.”

Tyson, 54, made his return to the ring last November after a 15-year hiatus, fighting 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an 8-round bout. Meanwhile, Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer, losing to English YouTuber KSI in November 2019. His first exhibition bout, against Mayweather, ended in a draw.